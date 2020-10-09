Two arrests in Tulare County, catalytic converter thefts

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are under arrest after Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they were responsible for a series of catalytic converter thefts over the last several weeks.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ag detectives were called shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday and, during their investigation, they identified 55-year-old Samuel Escuita of Dinuba and 40-year-old Nicolas Lira of Reedley as the suspects.

Deputies say both suspects were booked on charges of grand theft, conspiracy, and looting during a state of emergency.

The case remains under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.