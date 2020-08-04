Two arrested in the Tower District after chase; car collides with tree after suspects jump out

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A chase involving a stolen car ended with two people arrested and the car rolled into a tree in the Tower District on Tuesday.

The Fresno County Sheriffs Office said they tried to make a stop on a stolen car at Shaw and Wishon avenues around 6 a.m., but the driver drove away.

Deputies said they chased the stolen car when the two men jumped out of the car at Elizabeth and Fulton streets the car continued and rolled into a tree.

The two men were arrested for the stolen car and a small amount of drugs, according to Sheriff’s deputies.

No other information was immediately available.

