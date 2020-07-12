KSEE24 RESCAN /
Two arrested in Porterville, fleeing from police, police say

Crime
Photo via WATE

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two were arrested in Porterville Friday night for fleeing from police and reporting false information, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Authorities say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of the 100 block of south F. Street at around 11:22 p.m. During the traffic stop the driver of the vehicle fled from police with a firearm into a residential area while a passenger remained in the vehicle.

The driver was located hiding in the bushes of a nearby home and was taken into custody without incident and was identified as Miguel Castanon, 37, of Porterville.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Karla Garcia, 24, of Porterville.

  • Karla Garcia
  • Miguel Castanon

During a search of the area where Castanon had fled, officers say they located the firearm he was seen in possession of as he ran from the vehicle during the traffic enforcement stop, along with ammunition.

Authorities say the investigation revealed that Castanon was operating a vehicle without a valid California driver’s license, on active probation, a convicted felon, identified gang member, and had active felony warrants for his arrest.

Garcia remained in the vehicle and was later arrested for providing false information to officers and transporting narcotics for sale.

Castanon and Garcia were booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility.

