Two arrested in November dog-mauling death in Madera riverbed

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested in connection to a man who was mauled to death by a dog in a Madera riverbed in November, the Madera Police Department said Monday.

On Nov. 11, police began an investigation into the death of Lasaro Macedo, who was found dead in the riverbed near the 1400 block of east Yosemite.

His death was determined to have been caused by a dog attack, police said.

As a result of the investigation, Heather Anglin and Aaron Daniels were arrested; police say they were responsible for the care and control of the dog that killed Macedo.

In working with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office, warrants were issued for both on charges of failure to control a dangerous animal and involuntary manslaughter.

The two were booked into Madera County Jail.

