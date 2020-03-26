COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Two arrested in Corcoran, one charged with terrorist attacks

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eduardo Guizar

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men are arrested in Corcoran on Sunday for a shooting and terrorist threats, according to police.

Authorities say they responded to an area near the 500 block of Whitney Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived they say they contacted several people at a shop, including the owner who told officers they did not see or hear anything.

A man was later contacted and stated the shop owner had shot at him during a confrontation at the shop.

The shop owner was identified as 45-year-old, Eduardo Guizar from Corcoran.

During the investigation, officers say they were able to obtain video surveillance from a nearby business showing the shooting.

Officers say they served a search warrant at the auto shop and arrested Guizar, and a relative, Jose Guizar Hernandez, 23.

Jose Guizar-Hernandez, 23.

Guizar was charged with terrorist threats, assault with a deadly weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, and conspiracy. His bail was set at $635,000.00.

Jose Guizar-Hernandez was charged with conspiracy and his bail was set at $250,000.00.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know