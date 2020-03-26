Two arrested in Corcoran, one charged with terrorist attacks

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men are arrested in Corcoran on Sunday for a shooting and terrorist threats, according to police.

Authorities say they responded to an area near the 500 block of Whitney Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived they say they contacted several people at a shop, including the owner who told officers they did not see or hear anything.

A man was later contacted and stated the shop owner had shot at him during a confrontation at the shop.

The shop owner was identified as 45-year-old, Eduardo Guizar from Corcoran.

During the investigation, officers say they were able to obtain video surveillance from a nearby business showing the shooting.

Officers say they served a search warrant at the auto shop and arrested Guizar, and a relative, Jose Guizar Hernandez, 23.

Guizar was charged with terrorist threats, assault with a deadly weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, and conspiracy. His bail was set at $635,000.00.

Jose Guizar-Hernandez was charged with conspiracy and his bail was set at $250,000.00.

