Two arrested in connection to Terra Bella homicide

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested on Monday in connection to a homicide in Terra Bella, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

At 9:30 p.m., detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit arrested Ulises Jimenez and Aslyd Santacruz as being an accessory after the fact.

23-year-old Pedro Cruz Elorza

The Sheriff’s Office says Jimenez and Santacruz assisted Pedro Elorza in fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting.

Elorza, 23, was identified as a person of interest in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred at Avenue 88 and Road 256 at 12:25 a.m. When deputies arrived at the home, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Esperanza Silva Aldaco of Porterville.

Pedro is still on the loose and believed to have fled to Mexico.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.