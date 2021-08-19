Two arrested from River Park theft, shooting, police say

From left to right: Taylor McBurney (arrested), Richard Franco (arrested) and Eloyd Maldonado (outstanding).

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested two suspects who committed a robbery and shooting at Fresno’s River Park Shopping Center, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say on Aug. 6, three suspects committed a theft at the Old Navy store in River Park around 5:30 p.m.

According to officials, when the security officer tried to stop the three suspects from leaving the store, one ran away while the other two fled in a vehicle.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle fired one round at the security officer before driving away.

The Fresno Police Department says on Wednesday evening officers were able to utilize the Skywatch helicopter to follow a suspicious vehicle which led them to Richard Franco, 26.

Police say Franco was identified as the suspect who shot at the security officer when driving away from the crime scene.

According to officials, Franco was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on Thursday.

Police say another suspect, Taylor McBurney, was arrested also arrested on Wednesday for taking part in the robbery and shooting.

Fresno Police are still searching for the third suspect, Eloyd Maldonado, and ask that anyone with information regarding the case or Maldonado’s location, contact Detective Benito Soto at (559) 621-2415 or via email at Benito.Soto@fresno.gov.