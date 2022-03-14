MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police arrested two people for driving at an unsafe speed with young children that were not in car seats, according to police.

Merced Police said on Sunday an officer pulled over a vehicle driving at an unsafe speed. According to police, the driver was going 59 mph, in a 45 mph zone. Merced Police said the officer noticed the passenger of the vehicle was trying to hide something under her feet, which was later revealed to be a 10-month-old child that was not in a car seat.

Police said the officer also noticed four additional children in the car that were not properly restrained.

Two of the children were ages four and five and were not in car seats as well, according to police.