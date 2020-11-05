Two arrested following Lemoore house-shooting, police say

LEMOORE, California (KGPE) – Two men are under arrest following a shooting directed at a house in Lemoore Sunday night, during which officers say one of the bullets hit the wall of a child’s bedroom.

According to Lemoore Police, the suspects had parked on the street 90 minutes before opening fire.

Lemoore Police identified the suspects as 26-year-old Joel Gutierrez and 29-year-old Bryan Salazar. They were taken into custody Tuesday on a number of charges, including attempted murder.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.