Two arrested following Lemoore house-shooting, police say

LEMOORE, California (KGPE) – Two men are under arrest following a shooting directed at a house in Lemoore Sunday night, during which officers say one of the bullets hit the wall of a child’s bedroom.

According to Lemoore Police, the suspects had parked on the street 90 minutes before opening fire.

Lemoore Police identified the suspects as 26-year-old Joel Gutierrez and 29-year-old Bryan Salazar. They were taken into custody Tuesday on a number of charges, including attempted murder.

