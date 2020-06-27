Two arrested after police report finding drugs, firearms and $26,000 inside a home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two arrested after detectives found drugs, firearms, and $26,000 inside a home during a search warrant, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Detectives served a narcotics search warrant in the 2100 block of South Martin Luther King Avenue Thursday afternoon. The investigation originated in Clovis and stemmed from a drug arrest, according to the police department.

Detectives believe drugs were being delivered into Clovis and sold by Fresno residents. While in the area, detectives observed what they believed to be a drug transaction taking place in a vehicle. When the detectives approached the vehicle and made contact with the occupants, they were uncooperative, according to police.

Elias Muhammad, 23, attempted to flee from the front seat of the vehicle. As detectives

attempted to detain him, a handgun fell to the ground. Muhammad became combative, but

detectives were able to take him into custody after a brief struggle without serious

injury.

The other occupant, Julian Silva, 20, was also uncooperative, and he was taken into custody.

After serving the search warrant, detectives found over 1,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, steroids. and another firearm located. They also found $26,000 in cash inside the home.

Evidence photo provided by Clovis Police Department

Julian Silva was arrested for multiple drug sales charges, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Elias Muhammad was arrested for committing a felony while out on bail, carrying a loaded

weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm in a school zone.

Both were booked into the Fresno County Jail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.