Two arrested after person robbed and shot in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two suspects were apprehended after detectives say they robbed and attempted to kill a person in Merced.

Officers responded to the Studio 6 motel on the 1200 block of V Street in Merced finding a 54-year-old male with a gunshot wound in his leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After viewing surveillance video, investigators say the victim was shot by two suspects in black clothing during a robbery. Detectives say the suspects had fled to a room in another area motel where they were apprehended without incident.

Tyrece Brewer, 23, and Curtis Davis, 18, both of Fresno were arrested and booked into a Merced County jail on charges of attempted homicide and robbery. Investigators say they were able to recover the firearm used in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Radke at 209-385-7725 or by email at radkep@cityofmerced.org.