Two arrested after high-speed chase that led to crash in Sanger identified, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and a woman who were arrested Thursday after taking authorities on a chase that ended in a crash outside Sanger were identified, deputies say.

The suspects were identified as James Garcia, 38, and Shelby Dooley, 21, from Sanger.

Thursday morning, a farmer in the Sanger area reported to the California Highway Patrol that his pickup truck had been stolen. Later that day, an employee of the farmer spotted the truck driving through Sanger.

At around 4:30 p.m., a detective reported the truck on the road and requested marked patrol cars come to the area to make a traffic stop.

A patrol unit attempted to pull over the driver near Academy and American avenues, but the driver refused to stop, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy continued to follow with lights and siren on, but Garcia continued through the city of Sanger at speeds around 35 mph. Sanger Police officers also began to follow the suspect.

Authorities say once Garcia got out of the city of Sanger, he began to drive at high speeds, up to 80 mph. The suspect then drove into a large dry ditch in the area of Adams and Newmark avenues.

Both Garcia and Dooley tried to run away but stopped a short distance away due to the injuries they had suffered. Both were arrested.

Authorities say Garcia faces felony charges for auto theft and evading police. He also had several misdemeanor warrants for vandalism and drug possession. His bail is $127,000.

Dooley faces charges for auto theft and drug possession. She also has numerous misdemeanor bench warrants related to drug possession. Her bail is just under $325,000.