Breaking News
NAS Lemoore service member diagnosed with COVID-19

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Two arrested after high-speed chase that lead to crash in Sanger, deputies say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman are under arrest after taking authorities on a chase that ended in a crash outside Sanger, deputies say.

Thursday morning, a farmer in the Sanger area reported to the California Highway Patrol that his pickup truck had been stolen. Later that day, an employee of the farmer spotted the truck driving through Sanger.  

At around 4:30 p.m., a detective reported the truck on the road and requested marked patrol cars come to the area to make a traffic stop. A patrol unit attempted to pull over the driver near Academy and American Avenues, but the driver refused to stop. 

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy continued to follow with lights and siren on, but the suspect continued through the city of Sanger at speeds around 35 mph.  Sanger Police officers also began to follow the suspect. 

Authorities say once the suspect got out of the city of Sanger, he began to drive at high speeds, up to 80 mph. The suspect then drove into a large dry ditch in the area of Adams and Newmark avenues.

The man and woman in the truck tried to run away but stopped a short distance away due to the injuries they had suffered. Both were arrested.

The names of the suspects are not currently available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.