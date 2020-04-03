Two arrested after high-speed chase that lead to crash in Sanger, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman are under arrest after taking authorities on a chase that ended in a crash outside Sanger, deputies say.

Thursday morning, a farmer in the Sanger area reported to the California Highway Patrol that his pickup truck had been stolen. Later that day, an employee of the farmer spotted the truck driving through Sanger.

At around 4:30 p.m., a detective reported the truck on the road and requested marked patrol cars come to the area to make a traffic stop. A patrol unit attempted to pull over the driver near Academy and American Avenues, but the driver refused to stop.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy continued to follow with lights and siren on, but the suspect continued through the city of Sanger at speeds around 35 mph. Sanger Police officers also began to follow the suspect.

Authorities say once the suspect got out of the city of Sanger, he began to drive at high speeds, up to 80 mph. The suspect then drove into a large dry ditch in the area of Adams and Newmark avenues.

The man and woman in the truck tried to run away but stopped a short distance away due to the injuries they had suffered. Both were arrested.

The names of the suspects are not currently available.

