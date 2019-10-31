Two arrested after car-to-car Highway 99 shooting

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – Two people have been arrested after a Friday shooting between two vehicles on Highway 99.
According to CHP, the incident began as a gang fight at a restaurant at Fresno Street and Highway 99. That escalated into a shooting between cars on the northbound highway. One person was grazed by a bullet, but the other occupants inside the vehicle were not hurt.
Investigators tracked the suspect vehicle to the Sacramento area. There they apprehended 21-year-old Arturo Alcocer, identified by officers as the shooter, and 22-year-old Letrice Moton, identified by officers as the driver. Both were arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon.
The CHP continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on (559) 262-0400.
