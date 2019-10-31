Two arrested after car-to-car Highway 99 shooting

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – Two people have been arrested after a Friday shooting between two vehicles on Highway 99.

According to CHP, the incident began as a gang fight at a restaurant at Fresno Street and Highway 99. That escalated into a shooting between cars on the northbound highway. One person was grazed by a bullet, but the other occupants inside the vehicle were not hurt.

Fresno Police investigating one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

Investigators tracked the suspect vehicle to the Sacramento area. There they apprehended 21-year-old Arturo Alcocer, identified by officers as the shooter, and 22-year-old Letrice Moton, identified by officers as the driver. Both were arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon.

21-year-old Arturo Alcocer (picture taken in 2018)

22-year-old Letrice Moton (picture taken in 2018)

The CHP continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on (559) 262-0400.

