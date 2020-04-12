Two arrested after a monthlong investigation involving vehicle and Kohl’s Dept. Store theft

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities arrested two on Thursday for vehicle burglaries and theft from Kohl’s Department store, according to Porterville Police Department.

Authorities say they served a search warrant at a home in the 110 blocks of N. Maple Avenue in Lindsay.

During the search warrant, authorities identified two suspects identified as Gilberto Villarreal and Monica Coronado.

Villarreal was arrested and found to be in possession of a controlled substance, while Coronado was also contacted within the home and initially provided the false name of her sister, knowing that she had an active warrant for her arrest, according to authorities.

Authorities say Coronado was also identified through video footage as Villarreal’s accomplice during the theft from Kohl’s.

Monica Coronado

Villarreal and Coronado were both booked into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff.

Gilberto Villarreal

Anyone having information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Corporal Tyson Tashiro at (559) 782-7400.

