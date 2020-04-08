Two alleged gang members arrested following weekend shooting in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two alleged gang members were arrested on multiple charges Tuesday following a weekend shooting in a Lemoore neighborhood, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

Officers received several calls Sunday around 2:42 p.m. regarding gunfire in the area of Fox Street and D Street, said Lt. Alvaro Santos. Several spent shell casings were found in the area.

An investigation determined the incident was a gang-related shooting, Police said. The primary suspect was identified as Juan Carlos Linares, 20.

Authorities found Linares on Tuesday and took him into custody during a traffic stop, Santos said. He was found with a stolen loaded handgun.

The driver in the vehicle with Linares was also arrested on weapons violations and participating in a criminal street gang during the commission of a crime, Police said. He was identified as Miguel Montes, 24.

Courtesy of Lemoore Police

Detectives served a search warrant at Linares’ residence and found military-grade body armor, a ballistic helmet, gun belt, gun holster, gang indicia, and some clothing that he was wearing on the day of the shooting, Santos said. The military equipment was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary that occurred on Feb. 14.

Linares and Montes were booked into the Kings County Jail. Linares was charged with attempted murder, gang enhancement and multiple firearm violations with bail set at $955,000. Montes was charged with multiple firearm violations and a gang enhancement with bail set at $240,000.

