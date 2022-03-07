TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire broke out at a store hours after someone broke in and burglarized the business, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to the Gather retail store near Kern Avenue and K Street for a report of a possible burglary.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found evidence of someone forcing their way into the building and stealing merchandise.

While investigating the burglary, officers say they spotted 37-year-old Tasheena Todd near the business. Officials say Todd was found with some of the stolen merchandise and a tool used during burglaries.

Todd was arrested for possession of stolen property and booked at the Tulare South County Detention Facility.

Around 11:00 p.m. the same day, officers and firefighters were called back out to the Gather store for a report of a fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and officers say they are unsure if the incident was related to the burglary earlier in the day.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Tulare Police Department.