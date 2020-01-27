Tulare sheriffs investigate officer-involved shooting

TULARE COUNTY, California (KGPE) The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Deputies say the shooting happened Sunday just after 8 p.m. near R and Ventura Street in Tulare.

Officers were investigating a robbery when shots were fired. Police tell us one person was shot; there’s no word on their condition.

Officers say two suspects are in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

