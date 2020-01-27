Tulare sheriffs investigate officer-involved shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, California (KGPE) The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Deputies say the shooting happened Sunday just after 8 p.m. near R and Ventura Street in Tulare.

Officers were investigating a robbery when shots were fired. Police tell us one person was shot; there’s no word on their condition.

Officers say two suspects are in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know