Tulare sheriff’s asking for help in identifying serial armed robbery suspects

TULARE COUNTY, (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in identifying suspects who have been involved in multiple armed robberies.

Deputies said they were called to an armed robbery at the Speedway Market in Earlimart. Deputies said they found that a suspect had walked into the business and taken an 18-pack of beer from a display case and then walked towards the door, pulled a gun, and threatened the clerk. The suspect was seen getting away in a silver Acura SUV.

Deputies were then called around noon for a second robbery at the parking lot of the Chivo Meat Market in Pixley. Deputies said two suspects walked up to an elderly man and demanded his wallet. The man refused, and one of the suspects hit him in the head with a gun, according to deputies. The two were seen getting away in a silver Acura SUV.

During further investigation, deputies found the suspects may have been involved in additional robberies in other counties.

Deputies said the first suspect has been described as a man in his early to mid 20’s, between 5’6″ and 5’8″ with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, tan shoes, black face mask and was carrying a black handgun. The suspect also spoke Spanish.

Deputies said the second suspect has been described as a man in his early to mid 20’s, between 5’8″ and 5’10” with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, black face mask, black sunglasses and was carrying a black handgun. The suspect also spoke Spanish.

Anyone with any further information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.