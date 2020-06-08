Tulare Sheriff investigates homicide in Porterville

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Porterville on Monday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 1 p.m., deputies were called to 500 block of east River Avenue for a drive-by shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 782-6850. Residents can also call 24 hours a day at (559) 733-6128 or anonymously, by accessing the TipNow page at tcso@tipnow.com.

