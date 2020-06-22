Tulare Sheriff: Fresno man arrested after slamming into deputies car

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A carjacking suspect was arrested after ramming into a Tulare County Sheriff’s patrol car, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Nathaniel Hollins, of Fresno, crashed a stolen BMW from Fresno into a car with two people inside and ran off near Avenue 384 and Road 48 in Kingsburg around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

After crashing into the car, Hollins returned and physically assaulted the victims and forced them out of their car and then drove off in the victim’s car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they found Hollins at a convenience store in Dinuba. After 10 minutes, deputies fired pepper balls, but the suspect still failed to surrender or comply with instructions.

Deputies continued to try and negotiate with the suspect, dramatic video show the suspect hit the gas and slam into a Sheriff’s Patrol Unit, nearly hitting a deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was ultimately disabled and Hollins was taken into custody.

Hollins was booked into the Adult Pretrial Facility on charges of attempted homicide on a Peace Officer and Carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, (559) 733-6218 or 24 hours a day at (559) 733-6218.

