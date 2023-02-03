VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday a “major break” in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen.

Deputies say on Jan. 16 they responded to the 6800 Block of Harvest Road around 3:30 a.m. for multiple shots heard and believed there was possibly an active shooter due to the number of rounds being fired, according to Sheriff Boudreaux.

Deputies arrived on the scene seven minutes later and reported discovering two people dead. It was later learned that a 911 call came from a surviving victim of the shooting who had not been hurt and had been hiding.

According to Sheriff Boudreaux, the deputies then found a third deceased victim in the doorway of the home. As deputies continued to search the area they found multiple victims in the area of the property. There were victims inside and outside of the home. One of the victims was still alive, says Sheriff Boudreaux. Deputies immediately started CPR and the victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The victims of the shooting have all been identified by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office:

52-year-old Eladio Parraz Jr.

19-year-old Marcos Parraz

49-year-old Jennifer Analla

72-year-old Rosa Parraz

16-year-old Alissa Parraz

10-month-old Nycholas Parraz.

The investigation is being assisted by resources provided by the ATF, DEA, FBI, Homeland Security, Department of Justice, and the California Department of Corrections. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.