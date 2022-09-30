TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is investigating after a student brought a gun onto campus in Tulare.

Tulare Police officers say they responded to Alpine Vista School after a school administration learned that a student had brought a gun on campus the previous day to show their friends.

According to police, there was no indication that the child had any ill intentions by bringing the gun to school. The child’s parents are cooperating and officers were able to locate and seize the weapon.

The case was forwarded to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for review of appropriate charges.