Tulare Police arrest basketball coach after report of possible inappropriate relationship with Tulare Western student

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tulare man identified as an assistant basketball coach was arrested Wednesday following a report of a possible inappropriate relationship with a student at Tulare Western High School, according to Tulare Police.

A Tulare Police school resource officer was told of the relationship and immediately conducted an investigation.

Alec Andrue Denney, 25, of Tulare, was arrested without incident that day and booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of oral copulation of a minor under 16, sex with a minor, digital penetration and sexual battery, said Sgt. Edward Hinojosa. Denney is an “at will,” walk-on boys and girls basketball coach and not a teacher in the school district.

In a statement, the Tulare Joint Union High School District said it takes the allegations against Denney “very seriously” and said it would continue to work with Police in their investigation.

The school district also said it remains committed to the safety and well-being of all of its students and that district staff receive regular training and guidance regarding the importance of maintaining appropriate relationships with students.

Students and staff are encouraged to report any perceived misconduct by an employee.

Tulare Joint Union said it reports potential cases of employee criminal misconduct to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Matt Muller at 559-685-2300 ext. 2157.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.