Tulare Police arrest basketball coach after report of possible inappropriate relationship with Tulare Western student

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alec Andrue Denney, 25, of Tulare (Tulare Police)

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tulare man identified as an assistant basketball coach was arrested Wednesday following a report of a possible inappropriate relationship with a student at Tulare Western High School, according to Tulare Police.

A Tulare Police school resource officer was told of the relationship and immediately conducted an investigation.

Alec Andrue Denney, 25, of Tulare, was arrested without incident that day and booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of oral copulation of a minor under 16, sex with a minor, digital penetration and sexual battery, said Sgt. Edward Hinojosa. Denney is an “at will,” walk-on boys and girls basketball coach and not a teacher in the school district.

In a statement, the Tulare Joint Union High School District said it takes the allegations against Denney “very seriously” and said it would continue to work with Police in their investigation.

The school district also said it remains committed to the safety and well-being of all of its students and that district staff receive regular training and guidance regarding the importance of maintaining appropriate relationships with students.

Students and staff are encouraged to report any perceived misconduct by an employee.

Tulare Joint Union said it reports potential cases of employee criminal misconduct to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Matt Muller at 559-685-2300 ext. 2157.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.