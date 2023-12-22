TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is hospitalized and a man is wanted following a shooting on early Friday morning, the Tulare Police Department said.

On Friday around 2 a.m., officers say they responded to a shooting on K Street just south of Bardsley.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a victim at a nearby motel with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital.

According to the Tulare Police Department, witnesses advised that an unknown male drove up to the victim and her unidentified companion and opened fire, striking her.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Tulare Police Department asks anyone who might have information regarding this case to contact them at (559) 684-4238.