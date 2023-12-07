TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are seeking public assistance on an active homicide investigation from 2022, the Tulare Police Department said on Thursday.

Officers say on Sept. 5, 2022, at around 2:48 a.m., they received a call of a gunshot victim at Valley Oak Apartments located at 351 N. West Street, Tulare.

Upon arrival, police say they found 23-year-old Justin Cox of Tulare, who had succumbed to his injuries. As of now, there is no information regarding the possible suspect or suspects’ description.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Medina at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2140.