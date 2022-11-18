TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Police are searching for a truck that officers say fled the scene where a bicyclist was hit and later died.

Police say on November 6 they were called out to the area of Inyo Avenue and “I” Street in Tulare for a vehicle hit a bicyclist. When police arrived they say the car involved in the collision fled the scene westbound on Inyo Avenue.

Officers say the 81-year-old bicyclist, Jose Lopez, was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital. However, on November 10, Lopez succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Investigators were eventually able to find surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle that fled the scene and describe to be a white Chevy Colorado between the years 2005 and 2010 with stock steel wheels and a black bed liner.

The Tulare Police Department is asking anyone who has information regarding the driver or truck involved to contact them at (559) 684-4296.