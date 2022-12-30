TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club or a baseball bat. The female walks over to the rear of the establishment and quickly turned around and looked at the victim who was eating alone.

Unprovoked, officers say the female approached the victim striking him in the head one time, breaking the blunt object in half. The female left the store in a southern direction.

Police say that the female was described as wearing a grey long-sleeve collared shirt with blue Nike running shorts and her face covered. It was later learned that the same female allegedly was observed in the establishment approximately 15 minutes prior to the assault wearing the same shirt, a blue skirt, and a white headband.

The Tulare Police Department says if anyone has information regarding the identity of this female to please contact Detective Wilson at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2157. Officials say you can remain anonymous.