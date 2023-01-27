TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department officials say they are actively looking for three individuals for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of food and beverages from a golf course.

Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at around 3:00 a.m., three suspects entered the property of the Tulare Golf Course and stole approximately $14,000 worth of food and alcohol.

According to the authorities, the three people cased the area, broke locks of storage containers, and damaged a door.

Then a few moments later a white 2021 Chevrolet Equinox with black rims was observed backing into a cold storage container, where the suspects loaded multiple items into the vehicle, police added.

Officials say the vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on South Laspina Street after leaving the property.

According to authorities, all individuals were wearing black hoodies, masks, and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wilson at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2157.