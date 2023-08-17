TUARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested in connection with a fight that took place last month in Tulare, the city’s police department announced Thursday.

According to police, on July 25 at around 3 a.m., they received a call regarding a physical altercation in the 1000 block on N Blackstone Street. Prior to officers arriving, the caller said one of those involved was leaving the area in a small black passenger car.

Officers say they observed a vehicle matching the description at the intersection of Blackstone Street and Tulare Avenue and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit through the city and into Tulare County.

During the pursuit, police say the occupants threw a shotgun and handgun out of the window. These items were located and collected by assisting officers. The pursuit was called off due to public safety concerns and the suspects were not stopped at that time.

The Tulare Police Department Crimes Specific Unit took over the case. Through the course of the investigation, investigators say one of the occupants was identified as 38-year-old Danny Castillo of Porterville, who was recently released from prison and is a known member of a criminal street gang. An arrest warrant was secured for Castillo’s involvement.

On Wednesday, the Crimes Specific Unit announced that they had observed Castillo and attempted to stop him in the area of Marting Luther Kings Boulevard and O Street in Tulare. Castillo failed to stop and led officers on another vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, a black backpack was thrown from the vehicle. The backpack was located and seized.

Officers say the backpack contained a semi-automatic rifle. Police eventually stopped the suspect vehicle and Castillo and his passenger, identified as 29-year-old Hector Lozoya of Tulare, were taken into custody without further incident.

The Tulare Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact Sergeant Ed Hinojosa t (559) 684-4390.