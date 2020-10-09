Tulare official resigns following pressure from mayor after arrest in ‘To Catch a Predator’ type sting

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare’s public utilities board chair resigned Friday following pressure from the mayor after his arrest last weekend in an undercover sex decoy sting involving minors.

Mayor Jose Sigala confirmed that Chris Harrell, 43, the chair of Tulare’s Board of Public Utilities Commission (BPU), presented a resignation letter to him after threatening to remove him from office through the city council “given his arrest for allegedly putting our children at risk.”

“His resignation from the BPU will allow for it and the commissioners to move forward without any distraction and assures they focus on providing our residents with the best city services we can provide,” Sigala said in a statement.

Harrell and 12 other men were recently arrested in an undercover operation involving the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, where detectives with the Special Victims Unit and Human Trafficking Unit created numerous fake social media accounts, posing as a 14-year-old girl and a 15- to 17-year-old old boy.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said numerous men tried to solicit to the decoys and sent explicit pictures to them.

Detectives conducted an undercover operation similar to “To Catch a Predator” at a home in Tulare County, the Sheriff’s Office said. During the two-day operation, they arrested the men from around Tulare County who offered money and gifts to its decoys.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspects used pedophile grooming techniques to arrange to meet up and have sex with its undercover decoys.

All 13 men arrived at the home to meet with the teenager, only to be met by law enforcement officers.

Harrell was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility where he awaits formal charges and court appearances.

