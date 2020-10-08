Tulare mayor demands resignation of public utilities board chair following arrest in ‘To Catch a Predator’ type sting

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The mayor of Tulare on Thursday called on the city’s public utilities board chair to resign following his arrest last weekend in an undercover sex decoy sting involving minors.

Jose Sigala said he communicated with Chris Harrell, 43, the chair of Tulare’s Board of Public Utilities Commission (BPU), and demanded that he resign by 2 p.m. Thursday “given his arrest for allegedly putting our children at risk.”

“His resignation will allow the BPU to move forward with taking care of city business without any unnecessary distractions,” Sigala added.

Harrell and 12 other men were recently arrested in an undercover operation involving the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, where detectives with the Special Victims Unit and Human Trafficking Unit created numerous fake social media accounts, posing as a 14-year-old girl and a 15- to 17-year-old old boy.

During the investigation, numerous men tried to solicit to the decoys and sent explicit pictures to them.

Detectives conducted an undercover operation similar to “To Catch a Predator” at a home in Tulare County, the Sheriff’s Office said. During the two-day operation, they arrested the men from around Tulare County who offered money and gifts to its decoys.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspects used pedophile grooming techniques to arrange to meet up and have sex with its undercover decoys.

All 13 men arrived at the home to meet with the teenager, only to be met by law enforcement officers.

Sigala said Harrell was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility where he awaits formal charges and court appearances.

While Harrell was appointed by Sigala, the city attorney said the removal of a commissioner requires a vote by the city council.

The mayor has received city council support to discuss the removal of Harrell from his position in a future meeting.

Sigala said he will move forward by calling a special meeting on Friday to allow the city council to move forward in discussing Harrell’s removal if the mayor’s demand is not met.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.