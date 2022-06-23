FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities with the Fresno Police Department identified the man that was shot and killed Tuesday night in Downtown Fresno.

Fresno police officers say 49-year-old Robert Ramirez was found with multiple gunshot wounds after officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation of four gunshots around 11:30 p.m in the 200 block of North Yosemite Avenue.

Police say Ramirez was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Homicide detectives say, Ramirez, a resident of Tulare, was in his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown men.

Detectives say one of the men fired multiple gunshots at Ramirez, hitting him multiple times in the upper body. The suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.