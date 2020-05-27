Tulare man found dead in alley identified; police investigating as a homicide

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man found dead in a Tulare alley on Friday has been identified, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The Tulare Police Department said they got a report of an unresponsive man in an alley in the 300 block South I Street around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Joseph Olson of Tulare deceased.

Authorities have not released the way he died but there were signs of trauma.

No other information was immediately available.

