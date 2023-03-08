TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any leads or information into a grand theft, that left three horses abandoned.

Around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, TCSO Ag Crimes Detectives say they served a warrant at a home in the 3700 block of Atwell Street in Alpaugh for a grand theft investigation.

During the warrant, detectives say they found an active butane honey oil lab, partially processed marijuana, 14 guns, and three horses in need of care. The horse’s hooves were untreated to a degree that required immediate intervention.

Deputies say they arrested 59-year-old Jesse Atkins of Alpaugh under suspicion of three counts of animal cruelty, possession of narcotics with access to firearms, and operating an active butane honey oil lab.

The horses were removed from the property and are now in the care of Animal Control, officials say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.