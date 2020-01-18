Tulare man convicted of meth trafficking, DA says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare man was convicted of meth trafficking on Friday, U.S District Attorney says. 

Jose Roberto Arreola-Serrato, 31, of Tulare, was found guilty of a conspiracy to distribute meth and possession of meth, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott says.

Authorities say Arreola-Serrato worked with other members of a Tulare County-based conspiracy to supply meth for a large-scale drug trafficking organization.

The organization was responsible for distributing meth, cocaine, and heroin in California and Washington, according to authorities.

Scott says 10 co-defendants were charged on Oct. in 2015 and have pleaded guilty to various drug charges and have been sentenced.

Arreola-Serrato will appear in district court for sentencing on April 10 and faces a mandatory statutory penalty of 10 years and up to life in prison.

