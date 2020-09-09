Tulare man arrested for distributing child pornography, TCSO says

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tulare man was arrested for distributing child pornography online, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say the man created multiple fake social media accounts, where he shared dozens of images and videos of child pornography. The man also used fake accounts to store child pornography in a cloud account.

After a month-long investigation Heron Guzman, 20, was arrested. Guzman is currently being held on a $1 million bail at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pre-Trial Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Franks at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Cyber-Crimes Unit, (559) 687-7021.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.