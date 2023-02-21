TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare man was arrested in connection with a fatal DUI that killed a man Monday afternoon.

Tulare Police say that at approximately 3:48 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 20, they received a call regarding a possible injury traffic collision in the area of J Street and Cartmill Ave. Officers responded to the area and located the two vehicles that were involved.

Based on the investigation by Tulare Police, it was determined that 31-year-old Alex Garcia, was traveling westbound on Cartmill Ave at a high rate of speed. Garcia failed to stop at a red traffic signal and broadsided another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, a 37-year-old male, was the sole occupant. Officials say life-saving measures were performed, but unfortunately, the driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Officials say that Garcia was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and voluntary manslaughter.

Garcia was also arrested for outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants, one of which was for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Garcia was transported to South Tulare County Detention Facility. The name of the victim will not be released at this time, pending next of kin notification.