TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday morning after being found to be in possession of child pornography, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Police say on April 25, they received a tip from a concerned citizen about a man who was in possession of child pornography.

Through investigation, detectives were able to find evidence that 27-year-old Eric Marquez of Tulare did possess the crude material.

On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., officers say they arrested and booked Marquez into the Tulare County Detention Facility.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department at 559-685-2300.

The Tulare Police Department is encouraging the public to contact authorities if they suspect or have knowledge of anyone who is in possession of child pornography.