TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two inmates who attempted to stab another incarcerated person were shot by two correctional officers, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) say on Wednesday.

Officials with the CDCR say that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10:52 a.m. inmates Frank Nanez and Raul Cuen, attacked Anthony Aguilera with inmate-manufactured weapons.

Correctional staff quickly responded and attempted to stop the actions first with verbal orders that were ignored by Nanez and Cuen who continued the attack, a warning shot from a mini 14 rifle was fired still not having any effect.

Then correctional authorities fired additional rounds and used chemical agents, and Nanez and Cuen suffered gunshot wounds.

Medical staff responded quickly to the scene and provided first aid to the three parties involved. Aguilera was taken to a local hospital and authorities say he’s in serious condition.

Also, first responders and correctional staff performed CPR on Cuen and Nanez, but Cuen was pronounced dead at 11:37 a.m. and Nanez at 11:44 a.m.

Official reports say 48-year-old Raul Cuen was admitted to the correctional from Tulare County on Jan. 1994. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, with the enhancement for use of a deadly weapon.

And 32-year-old Frank Nanez was admitted from Tulare County on Feb. 2012 to serve seven years to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and other charges related to the use of firearms.

68-year-old Anthony Aguilera was admitted from Santa Clara County in March 2007.

This is still an active investigation. No other correctional occupants were injured during the incident and the inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered.