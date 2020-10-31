Tulare detectives seek public’s help to find shoeless armed robber who goes by the nickname ‘Obama’

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a shoeless armed robber who goes by the nickname “Obama.”

Deputies were called to La Princesa Bakery #2 in the 500 block of Richgrove Drive in Richgrove, for a robbery just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 21.

When they arrived, the bakery owner told deputies that he had been robbed while sitting in his car with his family parked in front of the store.

Authorities say the suspect was armed with a knife and demanded money. The suspect then drove off in a dark grey colored vehicle described as a Dodge Charger.

On Oct. 28, deputies received information that a person who uses the alias of “Obama” was responsible for this robbery.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to reveal the true identity of the suspect. The suspect is described as a Spanish speaking Hispanic man, about 5’3” to 5’6”, wearing a green colored sweater with a hood that had the word “Mexico” in white lettering on the back. He was also wearing a blue surgical mask and was barefoot.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Javier Guerrero or Sergeant Larry Camacho at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.

