TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday evening at a gas station.

Deputies say around 6:00 p.m. they were called to Speedway Gas Station on 253 East Sierra Avenue for an armed robbery.

When they arrived, officials say as the victim and his brother were pumping gas, a man in a black hoodie walked up to them with a gun and demanded money.

After they gave him the money, deputies say the suspect took off in a white sedan.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at (559) 733-6218.