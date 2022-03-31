TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies exchanged gunfire with robbery suspects Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Deputies say they were investigating five different robberies at dairies in Tipton, Pixley, and Tulare.

Officials say the suspects took off when they were spotted by deputies. After a short chase, the suspect vehicle stopped in a field. Authorities say that’s when the suspects shot at a deputy. That deputy shot back.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.