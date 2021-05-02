Tulare deputies break up rooster fight in Strathmore

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies broke up a rooster fight in Strathmore Sunday morning. One man was arrested and they are searching for another.

Just before 9 a.m., deputies were called to the area of Road 204, north of Ave 204.

When deputies arrived on scene, several vehicles fled the scene leaving behind 13 live fighting roosters and other related items, including the fighting ring, tables and food. They also found more than $1,500 in cash in a wallet left behind near the fighting roosters.

During the investigation, deputies found a driver’s license that belongs to 40-year-old Cesar Ramos, 41, who is still on the run.

Deputies contacted 61-year-old Ramon Salazar of Tulare during a traffic stop and found four live fighting roosters and several gaffs. Salazar was arrested and booked into custody.

All 17 live roosters were taken by Tulare Animal Control for safe keeping.

This case is still under investigation by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Rodriguez or Sgt. J. Fulton at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.