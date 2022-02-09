Tulare deputies arrest suspects for stealing tractor and trailer

TULARE COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested two men this morning for a burglary in the Goshen area.

Deputies said they were called around 7:30 a.m. to a business on the 30500 block of Robinson in Goshen for a burglary.

Deputies were given a description of a suspect vehicle that was being used to pull a stolen trailer. Deputies later said they found the vehicle and stopped it while detaining two men.

Deputies said the victim then arrived at the scene and was able to identify the stolen trailer. Deputies said they also found a stolen Bob Cat tractor on the trailer.

The Bob Cat tractor had been taken from a construction site in the Goshen area as well, according to deputies.

The owner of the Bob Cat was called to the scene and was able to identify the tractor. Both the trailer and tractor were released to the victims, according to deputies.

The two suspects were arrested for possession of stolen property and burglary, according to deputies.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.