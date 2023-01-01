TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two teens for an assault reported on Christmas Eve.

On December 24, deputies say they responded to a reported assault at the Earlimart Neighborhood Park. When they arrived they discovered the victim was approached by two men who yelled gang slurs, beat the victim with a gun, and stole their cell phone.

On December 30, TAGNET detectives identified 18-year-old Francisco Ontiveros and a 16-year-old boy as the suspects. They found Ontiveros in Earlimart and, on December 31, they tracked the 16-year-old to a home in Wasco.

Authorities say they took them both into custody without incident and charged them under suspicion of robbery and gang enhancement.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact detectives at (559) 733-6218.