Tulare County shooting leaves two men suffering gunshot wounds

LONDON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the Tulare County town of London on Wednesday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 37800 block of Pond Road for a gunshot wound victim around 8:40 p.m., Spokeswoman Liz Jones said. Two men who had been shot in the abdomen were found at the scene.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the victims as from Dinuba and were visiting the homeowner on Pond Road, Jones said.

They were in the front yard of the house when several people in a car pulled up to the house and began firing at the victims, Jones added.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to try and identify the people responsible.

A motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 559-725-4194.

