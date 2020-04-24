Armed robbery at an Earlimart gas station: Deputies searching the suspect

EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say demanded money and ran off in Earlimart Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of East Sierra Avenue following a report of an armed robbery at Speedway Gas Station. Investigators say a man walked into the store armed with a silver revolver demanding money from the clerk.

The man was described as wearing all black, with a black mask on his face.





Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Guerrero in Tulare County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Unit on 559-802-9563.

