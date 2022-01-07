Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrests man suspected of deadly stabbing

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Friday who is suspected of stabbing and killing another person in Porterville.

Deputies say, they arrested 32-year-old Justin James Gileau on the suspicion of stabbing and killing of 52-year-old Harden Gregorio Zagala of Porterville on Thursday.

Gileau was booked and is being held without bail at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility.

