Tulare County Sheriff Office warning residents about scamming

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after receiving reports of people receiving calls from someone who identifies himself as someone with the Social Security Administration.

The caller tells the victim that there is a warrant out for their arrest unless they pay a certain amount of money. The callers identified themselves as John Luck or Patrick Kelly.

One person in Orosi was a victim to this scam and bought $2,500 in gift cards, which the suspects were able to get a hold of, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say federal agencies will never ever call and tell you that you have a warrant out for your arrest. They would also never demand money, nor would they ask for the payment in the form of a gift card.

The Sheriff’s Office says there are people out there who will try to take advantage of others, especially during hard times.

