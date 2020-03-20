COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Tulare County Sheriff Office warning residents about scamming

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scam Alert_1481239312299.jpg

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after receiving reports of people receiving calls from someone who identifies himself as someone with the Social Security Administration.

The caller tells the victim that there is a warrant out for their arrest unless they pay a certain amount of money. The callers identified themselves as John Luck or Patrick Kelly.

One person in Orosi was a victim to this scam and bought $2,500 in gift cards, which the suspects were able to get a hold of, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say federal agencies will never ever call and tell you that you have a warrant out for your arrest. They would also never demand money, nor would they ask for the payment in the form of a gift card.

The Sheriff’s Office says there are people out there who will try to take advantage of others, especially during hard times.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.